Covid in Shanghai: the dramatic stories of the confined inhabitants trying to get food

Pork ribs

The two pork ribs denounced by the Chinese blogger.

“I paid 400 yuan ($60) for two rotten pork chops,” says exasperated Will Liu, a Shanghai resident who bought the food online when he was hungry during the city’s second week of COVID-19 lockdown.

As China continues its zero covid strategy, Shanghai has entered its fifth week of lockdown, in a bid to eradicate the virus in the country’s business and financial hub, which is home to 25 million people.

Following government guidelines, citizens have to ask for food and water and wait for the government to deliver vegetables, meat and eggs. But the extension of the lockdown has overwhelmed delivery services, grocery store websites and even the official distribution of supplies.

The BBC has received numerous public and private messages from Shanghai about difficulties in getting food and medical supplies since the start of the lockdown.

