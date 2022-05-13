Covid in Sicily: 2,703 new infections, intensive care increases, 12 deaths

When Covid cases seemed to be in steady decline, suddenly the infections suddenly start to rise again. Today there are 2,703 registered in the last 24 hours compared to 20,106 processed swabs; yesterday they were 980 but with far fewer tampons. The positivity rate rises to 13.4%, yesterday it was 11.3%.

The island is in seventh place for infections. The current positives are 96,883 with a decrease of 1,103 cases. The healed are 4,319 while the victims are 12 bringing the total of deaths to 10,749.

On the hospital front there are 712 hospitalized, 5 fewer than the previous day, in intensive care there are 36 two more

compared to yesterday. At the provincial level there are 722 cases in Palermo, Catania 739, Messina 357, Syracuse 299, Trapani 296, Ragusa 270, Caltanissetta 207, Agrigento 293, Enna 45.

They are 38.507 the new cases of Covid registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, against 39,317 yesterday and above all the 43,947 infections of last Friday, confirming a slow but steady decline weekly trend.

The processed swabs are 265,647 (yesterday 268,654) with the positivity rate which drops slightly from 14.6% to 14.5%.

The deaths are 115 (yesterday 130). The total casualties since the beginning of the pandemic have risen to 165,091.

There are 7 more patients in intensive care (yesterday -4), with 44 daily admissions, and there are 341 in all, while in the ordinary wards they are 251 fewer (yesterday -254), 7,907 in all. This is what emerges from the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health.

© All rights reserved