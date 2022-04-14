Covid in Sicily, 3,747 new positives and 19 deaths: hospital admissions decrease

There are 3,747 new cases of Sicilian Covid19 registered against 27,431 swabs processed in Sicily. Yesterday the new positives were 3,764. The positivity rate drops to 13%, while yesterday it was 14%. The island is now in ninth place for infections.

The current positives are 140,387 with a decrease of 2,038 cases. The healed are 6,436 while the victims are 19 bringing the total of deaths to 10,328. On the hospital front, there are 987 patients, sixteen fewer than yesterday, while in intensive care there are 53, six fewer than yesterday. At the provincial level 1,427 cases are recorded in Palermo, Catania 878, Messina 518, Syracuse 343, Trapani 387, Ragusa 252, Caltanissetta 193, Agrigento 328, Enna 91.

At a national level, there have been 64,951 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 62,037. The victims are 149, down from 155 yesterday. On the other hand, there are 438,375 molecular and antigenic swabs, up from 419,995 yesterday. The positivity rate is 14.8%, stable compared to yesterday. 420 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 29 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. There are 35 daily admissions. There are 10,075 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 91 fewer than yesterday.

© All rights reserved