Covid, in Sicily 3,787 new cases: Palermo first in terms of number of positives, Messina overtakes Catania

After yesterday’s rise, the new cases of Covid19 in Sicily return to decline. In the bulletin released on Easter Sunday and relating to the last 24 hours, the infections are 3,787 out of 23,393 swabs processed against the 4,399 new cases and 28,778 swabs registered yesterday. It is also specified that of the 3787 new positives indicated in today’s bulletin, 261 relate to previous days.

Yesterday the new positives were 3,705. However, the positivity rate is growing from 15.2% yesterday to 16.2% today. The island today ranks seventh in terms of number of infections. The current positives are 131,620 with a decrease of 12%.

The healed are 4,618 while the victims are 11 and bring the total deaths to 10,364. On the hospital front, there are 907 inpatients, 3 fewer than yesterday, in intensive care there are 48, with a decrease of 9 beds occupied.

At the provincial level there are 1,052 cases in Palermo, in Messina 800, in Catania 788, Syracuse 384, in Agrigento 293, in Trapani 288, in Ragusa 226, in Caltanissetta 144, in Enna 73.

On a national basis there are 51,993 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 63,815. On the other hand, the victims are 85, down from 133 recorded yesterday. Currently positive people are 1,226,038, or 4,700 more in the last 24 hours. A total of 15,712,088 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 161,687. The discharged and healed are 14,324,363, with an increase of 47,468 compared to yesterday.

According to the ministry’s data, moreover, 334,224 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus have been carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 424,482. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 15% yesterday. There are 403 patients admitted to intensive care, 8 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. There are 33 daily admissions. There are 9,758 hospitalized in ordinary wards, or 120 fewer than yesterday.

© All rights reserved