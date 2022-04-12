Covid in Sicily, 5,692 new infections and 19 deaths: the positivity rate rises to 16%, hospitalizations down

I’m 5,692 new cases of Covid19 in Sicily registered against 35,727 swabs processed in Sicily: yesterday they were 1,818. The positivity rate rises to 16% while yesterday it was 13.8%.

The island is now in sixth place for infections. The current positives are 148,307 with an increase of 327 cases. The healed are 5,769 while the victims are 19 bring the total deaths to 10,282. On the hospital front, there are 1,027 patients, fifty fewer than yesterday, in intensive care they are 60, 5 fewer than yesterday. At the provincial level there are 1,457 cases in Palermo, Catania 1,064, Messina 1,078, Syracuse 538, Trapani 567, Ragusa 340, Caltanissetta 284, Agrigento 541, Enna 201.

At the national level, there are 83,643 new infections, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 28,368. The victims are 169, an increase compared to 115 yesterday. There are 1,228,745 people currently positive for Covid, 4,017 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. In total, 15,404,809 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead have risen to 161,032. The discharged and healed are 14,015,032, an increase of 87,904 compared to yesterday.

There are 563,018 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 192,782. The positivity rate is 14.8, stable compared to yesterday. 463 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, three fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. Daily admissions are 53. There are 10,207 people admitted to ordinary wards, or 49 fewer than yesterday.

