Covid: in Sicily almost 6,000 new cases but fewer hospitalizations, 19 deaths

There are 5,946 new cases of Coronavirus in Sicily in the last 24 hours out of 38,814 swabs processed and the positivity index is 15.3%, unchanged from yesterday. This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 6,230 out of 40,754 tests. Stationary numbers, therefore, those recorded in Sicily in the last two days while in Italy the epidemic curve is rising. In addition, hospitalizations on the island still drop: – 16 in the ordinary regime and -5 in intensive care. There are 19 deaths of which only one in the last 24 hours and all the others occurred in the previous days. On the other hand, 6,368 people have recovered.

There are currently 233,721 positives in Sicily, of which 858 hospitalized in the ordinary regime, 60 in intensive care and 232,803 in home isolation. Deaths rose to 9,833, while those healed to 648,428. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 891,982 people have been infected by Covid on the island.

At the provincial levelthere are 2,022 new cases registered in Palermo, 1,135 in Catania, 1,468 in Messina, 620 in Syracuse, 1,009 in Agrigento, 602 in Ragusa, 723 in Trapani, 541 in Caltanissetta and 173 in Enna.

Nationally, the epidemic curve is still uphill. There are 76,250 new cases, against 79,895 yesterday but above all 53,127 last Friday: an increase of 44% on a weekly basis. The processed swabs are 490,883 (yesterday 529,882), with a positivity rate that rises from 15.1% to 15.5%. The deaths are 165 (yesterday 128): the total victims since the beginning of the pandemic are 157,607. There is a slight increase in hospitalizations: intensive care units are one more (yesterday -4) with 47 admissions per day, and they reach a total of 474, while ordinary hospitalizations increase by 6 units (yesterday -13), 8,403 in all.

© All rights reserved