Covid in Sicily: declining infections but the positivity rate is rising, 6 victims

There are 1,204 new cases of Covid19 registered against 9,124 swabs processed in Sicily. The previous day the new positives were 2,871. The positivity rate rises to 13.1% (it was 12%). Sicily is in sixth place for infections.

The current positives are 116,343 with the decrease of one case. The healed are 1,374 while the victims are 6 and bring the total of deaths to 10,605. On the hospital front, there are 850 hospitalized patients, 2 more than the previous day, in intensive care there are 46, the same number compared to the previous day. At the provincial level there are 334 cases in Palermo, Catania 264, Messina 283, Syracuse 62, Trapani 149, Ragusa 75, Caltanissetta 90, Agrigento 269, Enna 16.

On the national level, the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours are 18,896. Yesterday there were 40,757. The victims are 124 instead, compared to yesterday 19 more (Campania has however communicated that ten deaths recorded today, date back to a period between 25 and 29 April).

There are 1,205,102 people currently positive for Covid, 26,568 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 16,523,859 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 163,736. The discharged and healed are 15,155,021, with an increase of 45,512 compared to yesterday.

