Covid in Sicily, infections and hospitalizations are still falling: 3,000 new cases and 11 deaths

Still down, albeit slightly, the new cases of Covid in Sicily: 3,000 infectionsagainst 3,263 yesterday, compared to 20,359 swabs carried out, out of a total of 12,712,781 since the beginning of the emergency.

In the last 24 hours, 11 deaths have been recorded (yesterday 17) bringing the total number of victims on the island to 10,674. The number of currently positive in Sicily is 112,784 (-1413), while the people hospitalized with symptoms are 745, of which 40 in intensive care, therefore still decreasing. There are 111,999 patients in home isolation.

The healed / discharged from the beginning of the emergency to today are 1,009,443 (+4829). These are the new cases divided by province: Palermo 774, Catania 755, Messina 514, Syracuse 331, Ragusa 275, Trapani 267, Agrigento 264, Caltanissetta 187 and Enna 60.

There are 43,947 new cases of Covid in Italy (48,255 on 5 May) compared to 302,406 swabs carried out out of a total of 215,559,634 since the beginning of the emergency. This is what we read in today’s bulletin of the Ministry of Health – Higher Institute of Health. In the last 24 hours there have been 125 deaths (138 on 5 May), bringing the total number of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 164,304. The total cases of Covid in Italy become 16,726,990.

Currently the positives are 1,146,385 (-18,739), 1,136,858 people in home isolation. There are 9164 hospitalized with symptoms of which 363 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 15,416,301 with an increase of 62,978 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lombardy (5747), then Campania (5009), Veneto (4464) and Lazio (3807).

