Covid in Sicily, more than five hundred new positives: Palermo in the lead

There are no deaths related to Covid 19 in the last 24 hours in Sicily. In detail, there are 514 new cases registered on the island compared to 13,927 swabs processed in Sicily. Yesterday the new positives were 567. The incidence rises to 3.7% yesterday it was 2.5%. The island is in sixth place for infections, in the first place there is Emilia Romagna with 991 cases, in second place Lazio with 940 cases in third place Veneto with 870 cases, in fourth Lombardy with 662 cases, in fifth Campania with 591 cases

The hospitalizations and the contagion map

The current positives are 10,778 with an increase of 396 cases. There are 118 recovered. On the hospital front, 393 are now hospitalized, with 14 more hospitalized than yesterday in intensive care, 41, one more than yesterday. On the contagion front in the individual provinces: Palermo with 175 cases, Catania 174, Messina 55, Syracuse 32, Ragusa 24, Trapani 7, Caltanissetta 12, Agrigento 25, Enna, 10.

