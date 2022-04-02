Covid, in Sicily, other 4,952 cases and the positivity index soars. Hospital admissions are also on the rise

There are 4,952 new Coronavirus positives recorded in Sicily in the last 24 hours out of 29,862 processed swabs and the positivity index is 16.6% (yesterday it was 10.9%). This is what emerges from the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 4,749 out of 43,490 tests. Hospitalizations are on the rise: two more in the ordinary regime and four in intensive care. In the last 24 hours, 16 deaths have been recorded (yesterday 27), again referring to the previous days. There are 6-724 healed. The island is in sixth place in the ranking of infections.

At the provincial level1,502 cases were recorded in Palermo, in Catania 813, in Messina 784, in Syracuse 467, in Ragusa 407, in Agrigento 559, in Trapani 526, in Caltanissetta 308 and in Enna 208. There are 622 infections that date back to previous days .

Looking at the national numbers there are 70,803 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 74,350. The victims are 129, down from 154 yesterday. There are 1,277,611 people currently positive for Covid, 6,124 more in the last 24 hours. THEIn total, 14,790,806 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the dead rise to 159,666. The discharged and healed are 13,353,529, with an increase of 65,159 compared to yesterday.

There are 477,041 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 514,823. The positivity rate is 14.8%, up slightly from 14.4% yesterday. 493 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 17 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 72. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 9,949, or 32 less than yesterday.

