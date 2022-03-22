Covid, in Sicily the contracts of the 9 thousand temporary workers between doctors, health care and administrators have been extended

After a long debate, the green light came: the contracts for personnel, including administrative staff, involved in the coronavirus emergency will be extended for the whole of 2022. The decision of the regional council comes through a circular signed by the regional councilor for health Ruggero Razza and by the general director of “strategic planning” Mario La Rocca sent to the health authorities, to Cefpas and to the regional health trade unions.

The provision was discussed this morning during the session of the Ars Health commission, chaired by Margherita La Rocca Ruvolo. “We have taken an important step forward with the policy act that I presented to the Sicilian Parliament”, says Razza.

“Now the next steps are the exit from the state of emergency and the management of the pandemic in the hope of being able to get out of it definitively as soon as possible”, he adds.

For weeks the staff who for various reasons are employed in the anti-Covid machine have been asking for guarantees from the Region in view of the stop to the state of emergency set for 31 March. From that date, in fact, the dedicated structures will close and in Sicily almost 9,000 people feared losing their jobs after about two years.

The increase in cases and the increase in incidence are alarm bells that have led the Department of Health not to completely dismantle the bureaucratic apparatus. Extensions, therefore, for administrators and obviously also for doctors and health personnel, even if the Region specifies that any rescheduling of timetables will be decided locally based on needs. Furthermore, as regards medical and health care, from next July 1st until December 31st 2023, it will be possible to proceed with the stabilization paths through competitions based on the needs of the territory. “Those who have at least 18 months of service (in a pandemic period) can access the calls, even if not continuous, of which at least 6 in the period between January 31, 2020 and June 30, 2022”.

As regards non-resident students and non-medical personnel, the ASPs will be able to activate in-house, in concert and with the support of Cefpas, the training courses for the recognition of the Territorial Health Emergency certificate. These courses may be aimed at strengthening the assistance and support activities at the emergency emergency structures and the 118 operations centers. The recognition of this type of personnel must be made and communicated by 25 March.

As for the administrative, IT and non-medical personnel, their use was “essential for the constant fulfillment of all obligations. In fact, they feed the data surveillance system, the positive signaling system and the registration of vaccinations. “.

In any case, each individual company will have to evaluate the hourly remodeling based on needs. Healthcare companies and hospitals will have to carry out a survey of the real needs of the staff.

However, there is an obligation indicated by Razza and by La Rocca, as stated in the circular: “In order to allow a resumption of ordinary recruitment activities from outside in the period described below, these Companies in address must proceed to call for special selective procedures for the formulation of rankings, even for a fixed term “.

The selections must comply with the approved company planning and the economic sustainability resulting from the company financial statements. For the precarious, the directive concludes, specific assessment requirements could be envisaged that enhance the service provided during the pandemic emergency.

The reactions

After the hearing in the Commission for the extension of the precarious workers of the Covid emergency comes the harsh reaction of the deputies of M5s all’Ars, members of the Healthcare Commission, Giorgio Pasqua, Antonio De Luca, Salvatore Siragusa and Francesco Cappello: “Once again the Montagna gave birth to the mouse, the only certainty are the dates established by the State which postpones the expiration of all contracts to 31.12.2022 leaving everything exactly as it is. No prospects on the management of Covid, no univocal indication to the Asps that will continue to be overcome by commissioner decisions that at the moment no longer make sense to exist. The electoral maneuver has served, but it is destined to leave a bad taste in the mouth of many “.

“The Region – they say – has moved only in the wake of what has been established by the State, taking advantage of the possibility of an extension after regional elections until 31.12.2022 and postponing the fate of those who would not fall within the stabilization procedures to subsequent state regulations provided for by the law of the state in the latest budget following insolvency procedures according to the Madia standard. Considering that the Region has no plans for the remodeling of the hubs, drive in and Usca, it is not clear on the basis of which criteria the provincial health authorities should implement emergency staffing needs plans of which, however, a downsizing of the total amount of hours”.

Even the Democratic Party twists its nose. “We asked for the extension of all health and administrative workers who are working in Sicily for the Covid emergency, while in the circular illustrated by the councilor Razza there are unconvincing aspects that risk turning this story into a maddened mayonnaise”, say the group leader Giuseppe Lupo and the members of the Pd in ​​the health commission of Ars Antonello Cracolici and Giuseppe Arancio.

“The doubts we raised during the commission’s meeting – add the parliamentarians of the Democratic Party – concern the diversity of treatment for the various figures involved. In fact, the circular indicates for health professionals, specialized and non-specialized doctors, nurses and social and health workers, for which an extension is foreseen until 30 June, with a view to a further extension until 31 December 2022 to then start the stabilization procedures. . For postgraduates, ie those who attend the last two years of specialization schools, the extension would be made until 31 December. The administrative staff would have an extension until 31 December, but only on the basis of the needs that should be assessed and defined by the directors of the health and hospital companies, also considering a reduction in working hours that may be different for each individual company “.

“Moreover – add Lupo, Cracolici and Arancio – all this would take place on the basis of a circular that does not constitute a certain legal source and therefore will lead the individual directors to act with discretion that will open a phase of difficult management. Also because the positions of the directors of health and hospital companies are in turn about to expire and many of them will be ‘transformed’ into commissioners, who will be able to work with severe limitations compared to their current powers “.

Instead, the League’s deputy Marianna Caronia was satisfied: “I am happy that finally and following the indications that we too had given, the procedure for extending the contracts of all medical, health and administrative staff hired to deal with the spread of Covid has been unlocked. numbers remind us every day that the emergency is not over at all and that it is unthinkable to defeat our health system. and in a stable manner this staff and their professionalism. The pandemic has taught us that it is essential to have a health system without shortages of both health and administrative personnel, so that it is ready to respond to emergencies “.

Elvira Amata, group leader of the Brothers of Italy at ARS, also applauds the measure, who also appreciates the stabilization process for healthcare personnel.

The general secretary of the CISL FP Sicily, Paolo Montera, and the regional secretary with responsibility for health, Marco Corrao speak of “an important result that we have hoped for and for which we have worked for a long time”. “With this directive – continue the trade unionists – we are heading towards a uniform path throughout the Region, as requested by us several times, and which we hope will lead to the definitive stabilization of these precarious workers. Furthermore, as Cisl Fp, we are also committed at a national level, in the State-Regions Conference, so that the resources available are increased, beyond the current spending ceilings, so as to allow us to strengthen Sicilian healthcare as a whole, well beyond the emergency. from a structural and workforce point of view, they were there for all to see and it is now important to act as soon as possible “.

Luisella Lionti and Enzo Tango, secretaries of Uil and Uil Fpl Sicily are also satisfied: “We take positive note of the directive just issued by the councilor for health, Ruggero Razza”. And they add: “Some contents give hope that the stabilization process is really real However, we remain vigilant and await the meeting next Thursday in the health committee to better understand the strategies and paths aimed at achieving this goal “.

