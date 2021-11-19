Covid, in Sicily the fourth wave is approaching but among the hospitalized 9 out of 10 are not vaccinated

The cumulative incidence of cases in the reference period, the week 8/14 November 2021, confirms the clear trend of the increase already highlighted in the last period with 439 new cases more than the previous week, reaching the value of 71 in Sicily. , 08 / 100,000 inhabitants.

The data are contained in the weekly report of the Department of Health Activities and Epidemiological Observatory of the Region.

In the week under review, the higher risk than the regional average, in terms of new cases on the resident population, was recorded in the provinces of Messina (106.7 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants), Catania (105) and Syracuse (87.2) . The highest specific incidence considered by age is recorded in the school age group: 6/10 years (281 cases) and 11/13 years (157).

Despite the rise in new cases, the increase in new hospitalizations remains limited (177) with the prevalence of occupancy of beds still contained. Hospitalization mainly affects (87%) subjects not vaccinated or with an incomplete vaccination course. Lethality remains stable.

In the reference week from 10 to 17 November, the vaccinated with at least one dose amounted to 81.65% of the regional target, the immunized at 79.03%, while the subjects who received an additional dose or booster were 159,940 . 18.35% of the target still remains to be vaccinated. In the last seven days there was a slight decrease in the first doses administered (- 4.61%).

In the current epidemic phase, the Dasoe reiterates, it is therefore crucial to work to remove any possible impediment as soon as possible, quickly implementing the active call of all those who have not yet joined, through the mobilization of all the structures of the NHS and General Practitioners or local institutions.

«It is necessary to accelerate as much as possible – explains Dasoe – the administration of the booster dose in subjects vaccinated for more than 6 months, starting with the elderly, the vulnerable and those most exposed to the risk of infection (healthcare personnel, etc.). Furthermore, among the priorities, the prevention of infections must be identified among subjects under the age of 12, for whom vaccination is not yet available, both to protect them from contagion, and to avoid situations that could interrupt school continuity and causing damage to the relational life of children and adolescents again “.