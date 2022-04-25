Covid in Sicily, the new positives drop to 1,777: 7 victims in 24 hours

I’m 1,777 new cases of Covid-19 in Sicily registered against 11,303 swabs processed on the island; yesterday it was 4,014. The positivity rate drops to 15.7% while yesterday it was 16.5%. Sicily is today in seventh place for infections just like yesterday. The current positives are 121,188 with an increase of 640 cases.

The healed are 1,534 while the victims are 7 bring the total of deaths to 10,493. On the hospital front there are 861 patients, 5 fewer than yesterday, 51 in intensive care, three more than yesterday At the provincial level there are 619 cases in Palermo, Catania 361, Messina 189, Syracuse 112, Trapani 282, Ragusa 147, Caltanissetta 101, Agrigento 185, Enna 185.

Nationally the new infections are 24,878. Yesterday there were 56,263. On the other hand, the victims are 93, an increase compared to the 79 recorded yesterday. There are 1,242,600 people currently positive for Covid, 1,549 fewer in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 16,161,339 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 162,781. The discharged and healed are 14,755,958, an increase of 26,738 compared to yesterday.

There are 138,803 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 326,211. The positivity rate is 17.9%, up from 17.2% yesterday. There are 416 patients admitted to intensive care, a stable number compared to yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 26. The people admitted to the ordinary wards return to over 10 thousand: they are 10,050, or 155 more than yesterday.

