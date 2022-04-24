COVID in Spain, last minute live | End masks indoors | XE variant, vaccines…

The fear of empty face syndrome with the end of masks

Masks will no longer be mandatory indoors from Wednesday, April 20. After almost two years since its imposition, face masks will disappear in sporting events, stores, supermarkets and shopping centers, among others. But what can appear from now on is the “empty face syndrome” that is, the fear of exposing the face.

The “empty face syndrome” has alerted psychologists and pedagogues, who perceive in adolescents a feeling of insecurity to remove the mask because it helps them to be more comfortable in “their self” and “they fear being rejected or not being accepted in the same way for their equals, who are so important to them.” The syndrome is characterized by a lack of confidence in some people when showing their face, in this case, by removing their masks.

According to what the director of the Fundación Nuevas Claves Educativas and Master in Family Orientation of the International University of La Rioja (UNIR), María Campo Martínez, tells EFE, the “empty face syndrome” is suffered, above all, by adolescentswho, at the beginning of the pandemic, “had a hard time raising awareness of the need to use the mask against COVID-19 because they thought, out of rebellion, that they were not in danger of contagion.”

Now, removing the masks can mean a complex in some peoplebecause the pandemic has caused “one more barrier, of which many young people have to be able to cover or cover possible physical changes that they suffer“, such as the outbreak of acne, hair on the face or orthodontic appliances, changes that “they find it so difficult to accept and that the mask, in some way, has served to cover”.

The fact of taking it off “is a difficulty, especially added, much more than simply a physical aspect”, to which is added “the strangeness” of not recognizing the other person, but it is something that also happens to adults , says Campo Martínez. A father whose son suffers from empty face syndrome has spoken to La Ventana, from Cadena Ser, and has reported that his son “almost does not interact with the other children” at school and that he does not remove his mask at recess either. .