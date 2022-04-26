COVID in Spain, last minute live | End masks indoors | XE variant, vaccines…

IBIS researchers detect immune patterns associated with COVID

an iResearch carried out by the Institute of Biomedicine of Seville (Ibis), joint institute of the Junta de Andalucía, the University of Seville (US) and the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CSIC) has studied the immune response to SARS-CoV-2 as a tool to find out the characteristics of this response associated with a lower progression of COVID-19 and its maintenance over time.

In the words of Ezequiel Ruiz-Mateos CarmonaCSIC researcher at the Seville Institute of Biomedicine and responsible for this study, “during this process, it has been observed that passing the mild disease is associated with simultaneous production of increased levels of cytokines, proteins whose function is to organize the response of the immune system. However, during a acute infectionsome higher levels of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are associated with a worse evolution of the disease”.

Finally, by analyzing pre-pandemic samples, the researchers have observed that having higher levels of antibodies and T response against coronavirus of the common cold is associated with a increased response to the coronavirus of the current pandemic.