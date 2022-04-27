COVID in Spain, last minute live | End masks indoors | XE variant, vaccines…

Madrid will take measures if there is a “worrying” rebound situation of COVID-19

The Community of Madrid will be “pending” and given the rise in the incidence of COVID-19 after Easter and the removal of masks indoors will take action in any “rebound” or “worrying” situation.

At the press conference after the Governing Council, the spokesman for the regional executive, Enrique Ossoriostressed this Wednesday that the rise in incidence is not being reflected “strongly” in hospitalizationsbut they are “very aware” of the data.

“We have been talking about COVID-19 for two years and we always see it with concern and with the utmost attention because it is an issue that seems to be happening but we have to be very attentive”, Ossorio pointed out, pointing out that, Despite the rise in infections, the same increase is not being registered in hospitals.

The incidence of COVID-19 in Madrid has risen in the last two weeks. 617 people remain admitted to the plantand 45 in intensive care, which represents an increase of 14% compared to those admitted in the previous week, and a decrease of 4.8% in the ICU.

New cases of COVID-19 have increased by 68.4% in the last week in people aged 60 or overwhich are still undergoing diagnostic tests according to the new strategy approved by the health authorities after the acute phase of the pandemic.