COVID in Spain, last minute live | End masks indoors | XE variant, vaccines…

The pandemic has altered the way time is perceived, according to a Brazilian study

The COVID-19 pandemicwhich has already infected almost 510 million people and killed 6.2 million worldwide, has altered the way people perceive the passage of timeaccording to an investigation.

This is how a picks it up study published in the journal Science Advanceswhich states that social isolation measures that were adopted in much of the planet in 2020, during the first months of the pandemic, have changed the perception of the passing of the hours.

The research, supported by the São Paulo State Research Support Foundation (Fapesp), indicates that, at the end of May 2020, When the first month of distancing was completed in many Brazilian states, 65% of the participants stated that they felt that the hours passed more slowly.

This phenomenon, classified by the authors of the study as “time expansion” has been associated with “the feeling of loneliness” and “the lack of positive experiences” in that period.

On the other hand, for 75% the “time pressure” decreasedwhich is when it seems that the hours fly by.

“We accompanied the volunteers for five months to see if that photograph of the beginning of the pandemic changed over time”points out in a note André Cravo, professor at the Federal University of ABC (Sao Paulo) and first author of the article.

The results indicate that the sensation of “temporal expansion” decreased over the weeks, but there were no significant differences in relation to temporal pressureaccording to Cravo.