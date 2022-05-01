COVID in Spain, last minute live | End masks indoors | XE variant, vaccines…

Notice about Omicron sub-variants 4 and 5

South Africa was one of the first countries in the world to be affected by the Omicron variant, the last to be prevalent in dozens of states. As a result of it they have been emerging, as has been confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO)new sublineages, which start from it although they present certain differences with respect to the original.

Two of them, technically known as BA.4 and BA.5 by the international organization, are beginning to cause concern in the African country. “It seems to be associated with a resurgence of infections in South Africa“, explains the director of the Center for Response to Epidemics and Innovation (CERI) of South Africa, Tulio de Oliveira. After growth in the number of Omicron infections, they now face a new rise for these two sublineages.

The expert considers that both arose between mid-December and early January of this year. Together with his team at CERI, made up of more than a hundred scientists and doctors, last November they detected the Omicron variant, when it began to gain ground in the world. Now, in a study pre printensure that they spread at an even greater speed, replacing their predecessors.

Growth versus BA.2

Before the arrival of these, the BA.2, known as stealthy, had become predominant in many countries, thanks to its speed of spread. Now, according to this study, the BA.4 sublineage grows 0.08 points more than its predecessor, a figure similar to this one compared to the subvariant BA.1. In Europe, both generated a strong increase in cases at the end of the year, and now China faces harsh lockdowns for the second sublineage.

Regarding the BA.5, its transmission capacity is even higher, up to 0.12 points per day more than the BA.2. Therefore, according to the aforementioned study, in this month of April both sublineages already account for 50% of the cases sequenced, reaching 75% in some provinces of the country. Therefore, it can be expected that in a short time they will end up displacing BA.2 as the prevalent variant in South Africa.

In addition to an African country, in which it is present in at least seven provinces, they have been detected in twenty countries: Belgium, France, GermanyGreat Britain, Austria, United States, China or Australia, among others.

Gravity similar to other variants

At the moment, the possible effect of these sub-lineages of Omicron is unknown, beyond the rise in positive COVID cases. De Oliveira points out that both can circumvent immunityboth for the vaccine for the infection, since it ensures that about 90% of the South African population is vaccinated or has overcome the disease.

The African country is facing a rise in cases in recent weeks. According to the scientist, those who become reinfected are those who were infected with the sublineage of Ómicron BA.1 at least four months ago. While hospital admissions seem to be on the rise in some regions, does not appear to affect intensive care units not to mortality.

Finally, it highlights the importance of genomic surveillance to follow the evolution of the pandemic and ensures that “no reason to panic”. Some of the mutations “allow him to evade immunity,” says the microbiologist. They affect three amino acids of the S protein, which according to the expert may have an impact on the ACE2 receptorswith which the virus infects cells.