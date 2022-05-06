COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines…

The number of hospitalized in the Community of Madrid grows to 727 and ICUs drop slightly

The Ministry of Health, with provisional data provided by the Ministry of Health, has added 6,926 new cases of COVID-19 in the Community of Madrid since last Tuesday, of which 2,443 have occurred in older than 60 yearsand the cumulative incidence in this age group has risen 28.42 points to over 500 cases.

In this way, the total number of infections in the Community of Madrid has risen to 1,680,686 reported cases, according to the report from the department of Carolina Darias published this Friday.

Refering to accumulated incidence, which is now only displayed for older than 60 yearsis located in the region in 509.25 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days per 100,000, with a increase of 28.42 points regarding Friday.

Added to this Tuesday’s report 19 new deathsof which eleven correspond to the last seven days. In this way, up to 18,627 people with a positive diagnostic test over 60 years of age have died since the virus reached the Community, according to data collected by the Ministry.

Currently there 727 admitted patients and positive in COVID-19 in the region (seven more than Tuesday) and 46 in ICU (three less). The occupancy rate of beds on the ward due to coronavirus stands at 4.32% (+0.01) and in ICUs it is 4.34 (-0.34).