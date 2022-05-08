COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines…

Is it okay to wear the mask indoors if no one else is wearing it? Factors to consider

doIt is useful to wear the mask indoors if no one else has it on? It depends. If you are with symptoms of a virus, it helps you because you protect. And if someone has the flu, a cold, a cold, or even coronavirus right now, it also protects you, since the health strategy has changed.

The mask protects, far beyond the best-known respiratory viruses and, above all, beyond COVID-19. Air control with CO2 meters, HEPA filters, adequate ventilation, are some of the most effective measures to protect ourselves, explained the CSIC virologist Margarita del Val in an interview on Onda Cero.

When accessing almost any premises, or a work environment, the measures to guarantee the quality of the air may not always be guaranteed, and it is our safety that is at stake. If you are not sure what you have, even if they are sneezing from allergies, cough from having caught cold, it is worth taking it.

If your environment, partner, children, have coughs caused by any other virus, it would not hurt to avoid further contagion of any disease or illness, wear the mask, especially if you are going to spend many hours in the same place.