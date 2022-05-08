COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines…

The binary COVID vaccine, the possible answer for the fourth dose

The binary vaccine or bivariate incorporates the alpha strain (originally from Wuhan) and ómicron. To be updated to the evolution of the virusallows a greater efficiency and duration. Likewise, the tests that are being carried out in pharmaceutical companies show that the vaccination booster in the case of those vaccines with two variants has more efficiency than those that only have one variant.

Both the Pfizer company and the Moderna company are developing this alternative. The companies are currently conducting clinical trials. Pfizer is expected to have this vaccine ready for spring or summer in Spain, while the dose of Moderna is expected to autumn. The idea is that these updated doses are the ones that are administered for a fourth booster inoculation.

For its part, from the Community of Madrid they point out that there is no scientific evidence to extend the fourth dose and they consider waiting for the bivariate vaccine to arrive. “We have always said that this fourth dose is important, as long as it’s a binary vaccine, which includes the alpha variant and the omicron variant, which are the ones that will allow the immune system to react better, said the Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, during an act at the Niño Jesús Hospital. A binary vaccine that will prevent that “laziness” of the immune system in the case of repeating a fourth dose with the same antigen, Escudero stressed.