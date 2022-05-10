COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines…

A prestigious expert calls for three measures to stop the new wave of infections

the end of the indoor face masksalong with other factors such as not isolating asymptomatic positives and reducing the number of tests as part of the new surveillance and control strategy, have led to an increase in infections from COVID-19 in Spain, according to the epidemiologist Daniel López Acuña, in an interview with ‘Canal Sur’.

This points out that the steps that have been taken to stop the waves of coronavirus have been “wrong” and, therefore, demands that “rectify and reconsider” the return of the masks indoors, along with other measures already canceled such as “isolate asymptomatic positives”.

Relaxation of outdoor masks

All of this has added to the “relaxation” of outdoor masks “when physical distance could not be keptas has been seen in the Holy Week crowds” and even in other recent festivities.

López Acuña has done emphasis on vaccination in those over 80 yearsa measure that some autonomies are already demanding, because “the number of hospitalized is greater in those over 80 years of age in whom the protection of the vaccine is declining.

Increased incidence in those older than 59 years

The latest updates on coronavirus infections in Spain reflect a cumulative incidence of COVID-19 of 23 points in three daysup to over 800 cases in people over 59 years of age.

In turn, people over 80 years of age report the highest level of transmissionn (1,045), despite the fact that hospital occupancy indicators in the country remain stable with an average of 5.5%.

The mortality rate among those over 59 years of age has decreased by 1 tenth since the last Health reportthus dropping to 4.4% after 201 deaths were notified by the communities, a fact that has caused the deaths to rise to 104,869 since the start of the pandemic.

And it is that, according to data from the Ministry of Health, the communities have reported 55,578 new infections throughout Spain, among which 25,629 correspond to the group that is over 59 years of age.