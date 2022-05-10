COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines…

The Ómicron lineage, the key to knowing the future of COVID

About six months ago a team of researchers from South Africa detected a new variant, Omicron. Today is the variant dominant in many countries of the world, although its mortality has been reduced compared to previous ones such as Alpha or Delta, although it is characterized by its greater transmissibility. Now, once again, the African country has given with two sublineages of this.

The first published studies, points out the specialized journal Natureshow that lineages BA.4 and BA.5 are somewhat more transmissible than other previous forms of Omicron, and they can also partially avoid the immunity granted by both vaccination and infection. It is precisely these two that are causing a new rise in cases in South Africa, as explained by Penny Moore, a virologist at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg. “We’re seeing crazy numbers of infections. Just inside my lab, I have six people sick,” she says.

Despite this increase in cases, it is not possible to quantify the impact it will have on hospitalizations, both in South Africa and in other countries where it has been located (including Spain), according to experts. “The high levels of population immunity, provided by earlier waves of Omicron infection and by vaccination, could mitigate much of the damage previously associated with the new variants of SARS-CoV-2″, explains the study by Nature. These two sublineages are closely related to BA.2, and both carry a mutation called F486V in the spike protein, which could help them dodge antibodies.

Towards a more predictable scenario

As the specialized magazine highlights, the increase in cases in South Africa due to the BA.4 and BA.5 lineages, as well as that of another Omicron lineage in North America, may mean that waves of infections have predictable patterns. Thus, these arise periodically depending on the variants in circulation. “These are the first signs that the virus is evolving differently compared to the first two years“, when the variants seemed to appear out of nowhere, indicates Tulio de Oliveira, a bioinformatician at the University of Stellenbosch.

Greater transmissibility

The study of the different genomes in clinical samples, investigated by Oliveira’s team, considers that they arose from mid-December 2021 (BA.4) and early January 2022 (BA.5). Since then, in just a few months, they have not stopped growing, and now account for between 60% and 75% of infections detected in South Africa. Furthermore, they have been identified in more than a dozen countries, mostly in Europe.

Cases are rising in South Africa by more than 5,000 daily, down from a low of about 1,200 in March. Thus, with this growth, experts consider that its spread is greater than the BA.2 sublineage of Ómicron (already somewhat more transmittable than the original). The increase represents a “great advantage”, and in a similar magnitude to those of other variants over their predecessors, explains biologist Tom Wenseleers, from the Catholic University of Leuven.

“Taking it all together and looking at all the data, it seems that a new wave of considerable infection is sure to come“, assures Wenseleers. For his part, viral evolutionary biologist Jesse Bloom, from the Fred Hutch research center, does not explain their high level of transmission. “What is not yet clear is why they are more transmissible. One possibility is that they are inherently better at transmitting“Another possibility is that they can better evade immune responses, such as antibodies. That way they can infect people with prior immunity.

future waves

Experts consider it to be unlikely that new waves will emerge, at least in the short term, in those countries where they have been detected after having suffered a strong impact from the BA.2 variant, since immunity could be high. “It gives hope that maybe in Europe will have a smaller lead and cause a smaller wave“.

The appearance of new variants indicates. according to Columbia University virologist David Ho, who Omicron keeps getting better at evading immunity. “It’s pretty clear that there are some holes in Omicron that are gradually being filled with these new subvariants“, he explains. If this path continues, COVID could become similar to other respiratory diseases, such as the flu.

Mutations that are able to escape immunity, such as these Omicron bloodlines, combined with a drop in immunity, could fuel new waves of infections. “It’s probably what we should expect see more and more in the future“, explains Moore. However, they consider that surprises cannot be ruled out, such as the arrival of a Delta sublineage, variant still in circulation. According to Wenseleers, variants seem to emerge approximately every six months, regardless of their characteristics. “That’s one way to read the patterns that have been observed so far. But I think we should be cautious by extrapolating rules of thumb from a fairly short observational time frame.”