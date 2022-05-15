COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines, strains…

A renowned epidemiologist explains the causes of the new wave and how to stop it

The epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital in Badalona, Oriol Mitjahas affirmed in the Public Mirror program, of Antena 3, that “The data indicates that there is a new wave of COVID-19. The cumulative incidence in people over 60 years of age is increasing.”

Oriol Mitjà also recalls that in order to detect trend changes in the pandemic, It is not only important to look at the patients who are in the ICU because of the coronavirus, since “There is a gap. The first person is infected, it takes a week to have complications and another week to reach the ICU.

The expert argues that Two of the causes of this new wave are “the removal of the masks” and “the relaxation of the population”. Mitjá indicates that, after so long of restrictions against COVID-19, “we all really want to party and we are going out en masse”.

The measures to be adopted to curb the increase in infections

The epidemiologist also identifies another key factor that is causing this increase in cases: have stopped making isolations. Oriol Mitjà highlights that “an infected person, for example at a fair, then he goes to work and infects other people”.

For this reason, Mitjá emphasizes that “despite the fact that the obligation has been withdrawn, if a person tests positive for COVID-19, Isolation should be carried out for three to five days or, at least, until the test comes back negative”.

In the opinion of the infectious disease expert at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, other measures that should be carried out to reduce infections are “wear a mask indoors if you have symptoms and improve coverage of the third dose of the vaccine”.

Oriol Mitjà himself already warned a few weeks ago that the guard should not yet be lowered against the coronavirus because in the coming months A new variant could arrive that “will escape vaccines much better”. The reason, according to the epidemiologist, will be that this potential variant “will catch us with very low immunity, because we received the last dose a long time ago.”