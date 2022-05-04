COVID in Spain, last minute live | XE variant, masks, vaccines…

Those over 80, the ones who most refused to be vaccinated

Only 23 out of every 100,000 inhabitants refused to be vaccinated against COVID in the first part of the campaignalthough those over 80 years of age were, by far, the age group that most refused to receive a puncture compared to those of the young people from 12 to 19 years old, who were the least opposed.

Thus it follows from Annual Report of the National Health System, which collects data from the Vaccination Registry against COVID-19 (Regvacu) from the outbreak of the health crisis in March 2020 to September 2021.

The COVID immunization campaign started at the end of 2020, so the data refer to the first nine months Of the same; and it began precisely with the elderly -first from residences, after those from outside, by age groups-, while it was not until mid-June of last year when it was opened to the entire population over 12 years of age.

In this way, and until September, when three months had passed since all citizens over 12 years of age could be vaccinated, 23 out of 100,000 refused to do so, but with many differences according to age. The higher rate it happened in the people over 80 (88.06) followed, but far behind, by those from 20 to 29 (26.69); 50 to 59 (24.80) and 30 to 39 (23.99). Below the average were those from 60 to 60 (23.42); 70 to 79 (22.76) and 40 to 49 (21.6).