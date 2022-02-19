COVID in Spain, live: end of outdoor masks, Ómicron, vaccines… | Last minute

This Monday returns to normality in visits to residences in Madrid

The Community of Madrid recovers this Monday normality in outings and visits to nursing homesafter the region surpassed the peak of the rise in infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The General Directorate of Socio-Sanitary Coordination and the General Directorate of Care for the Elderly and Dependent has updated the protocol -effective from before the Christmas holidays- in outings, visits and activity in nursing homes for make more flexible life in these centers maintaining the necessary security measures to protect users, workers and visitors, in line with the actions approved for nursing homes by the Ministry of Health on January 28.

One of the most important novelties of the guide is that positive users they will isolate themselves in their rooms, so that the rest of the residents, workers and visitors can access normally to the areas of the centers that until now were sectored and closed in case of contagion, the Community of Madrid has specified in a note.

What’s more, the use of mask and safety distance is maintained both for users and workers and visitors, who will be valued upon arrival at the center and they will not be able to enter if they present compatible symptoms with COVID-19, whether or not they are vaccinated. Once in the center the maximum number of visitors remains as before per resident (two people, three when one of them needs help for their mobility), who will not have limitation neither in number nor in the duration of the meetings. It will be the centers themselves that, as they did before the pandemic, establish the hours set up for visits.