COVID in Spain, live: end of outdoor masks, Ómicron, vaccines… | Last minute

The four possible scenarios of the pandemic, according to a group of experts

According to a report by the United Kingdom Health and Safety Agency, published on February 11 by British academics, this 2022 the population can face various scenarios depending on the evolution of the pandemic.

Given that it is not known if there will be new variants, and even what the incidence of the Omicron BA.2 variant will be like, we may face a year of endemicity, where COVID is treated like the flu, if you are not very ill, nor do you isolate yourself, or stop working; you lead a normal life. and worst case scenarionew variants that elude the protection of vaccines, mortality skyrockets again and health is once again compromised.

The four possible scenarios of the pandemic

the first scenario it would be of a medium transmission, with the population with high vaccination rates and with lasting immunity. It would be a desirable scenario for the next 12 to 18 months.

This scenario states that more variants will emerge, but there is no return to gravity that we had with the Delta variant. There will be seasonal, or regional outbreaks. Existing vaccines will be used annually to protect vulnerable people. The mask in hospitals and senior centers will stay for a long time.

The second scenario is similar to the one we are experiencing with Omicron. There will be a general pattern of annual seasonal infection with good years and bad years; the latter will have high transmissibility and severity similar to Delta. Severe disease and mortality are largely confined to vulnerable, elderly, and previously immune-naïve individuals.

The third scenario is quite pessimistic. The high global incidence, coupled with increased population immunity, drives the emergence of variants over many years, with a combination of higher transmissibility relative to Omicron, with several waves each year, and similar severity to Delta. Vaccine resistance would be very high with the new variants. Primary care and health would collapse again before the succession of waves. Only restrictive measures could stop this scenario.

The worst scenario, the fourth. Changes in the way the virus causes disease will alter the rate and profile of people severely ill and dying, with greater long-term impacts after infection.

There will be a recurrent updating of the vaccines as resistance will be widespread. In this scenario, they believe that the population would behave aggressively in the face of any protection measure.

In this stage, the immunosuppressed and the vulnerable population still have an important source of concern in SARS-CoV-2. The development of severe disease and admissions and deaths, above all, will affect the elderly and other risk groups, just like other respiratory viruses.