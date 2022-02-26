COVID in Spain, live: end of outdoor masks, Ómicron, vaccines… | Last minute

How long the third dose of the vaccine protects, according to the CDC

The vaccines they remain the main instrument in the fight against the coronavirus, especially for the prevention of serious cases of the disease and hospital admissions due to COVID-19.

Different studies have pointed out the importance of receiving the vaccine and, specifically, the additional dose since it increases protection against SARS-CoV-2. A study by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noted that the efficacy of the third dose against the last two variants – Omicron and Delta – decreases four months after inoculation.

Despite this decrease, the researchers stressed that the third dose continues to be effective in preventing severe COVID-19 disease. “mRNA vaccines, including booster shots, are highly effective, but their effectiveness declines over time“, defended one of the authors of the study, Dr. Bryan Dixon. The expert himself explained that the third dose is necessary for the population at risk. “Our findings suggest that additional doses may be necessary to maintain protection,” he explained.

In the study, the effect of the vaccine was analyzed after four months against the Delta and Ómicron variants. Regarding the period of domain of the first, protection against hospitalizations decreased 96% in the first two months at 76% past four months. As for the period in which Omicron was the dominant variant, efficacy against hospitalizations was 91% during the first two months and decreased at 78% at four months.