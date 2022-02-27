COVID in Spain, live: end of outdoor masks, Ómicron, vaccines… | Last minute

The condition of the WHO to end the “acute phase” of the pandemic

The evolution of the pandemic, after two years of uninterrupted fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, begins to remit in some countries of the world. Places like The United Kingdom, Denmark or Israel have been eliminating some restrictions until achieving a life similar to the one before the arrival of COVID. However, the situation It is not the same in all corners of the worlddue to unequal access to vaccines.

Despite this, the World Health Organization (WHO), considers that in this current year 2022 it is possible to end the emergency situation generated by the virus. The general director of the international establishment, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesusconsiders an option to end “the acute phase” of COVID in the middle of this year. To do this, it sets a condition: vaccinate 70% of the world population.

“Our expectation is that the acute phase of the pandemic ends by the end of the year, of course on the condition that 70% of the population is vaccinated towards the middle of the year, towards June or JulyTedros said at an event in South Africa. For his part, the chief scientist of the WHO, Soumya Swaminathan, considers that there will be new variants. “We have seen that the virus evolves, mutates… so we know there will be more variants, more worrying variantsso we are not at the end of the pandemic.”

During the act, Tedros urged the countries of Africa to creation of an African medicines regulatoras is the case in Europe with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). As she explained, this could help reduce costs and combat counterfeit drugs.