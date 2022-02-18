COVID in Spain, live: end of outdoor masks, Ómicron, vaccines… | Last minute

Ceuta registers the lowest COVID incidence in the last two months

The Autonomous City of Ceuta has managed today to reach the lower incidence of COVID-19 of the last two months thanks to a progressive decrease in cases until 27 this Friday, after reaching the peak on January 21 with more than 6,000 registered cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Health of Ceuta and the National Institute of Health Management (Ingesa), in In the last 24 hours, 27 new positives have been registered, corresponding to 10 men and 17 women.

The gradual decrease in cases has made it possible for the cumulative incidence at 14 days to stand at 714.82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants -compared to 772.30 cases yesterday- while at 7 days it was 284.97 cases -compared to yesterday’s 395.33-, both indicators still at very high risk.

On this day, 11.11% of the cases were asymptomatic and 8 infections they have occurred in the age group between 20 and 29 years, which is today the one that has accumulated the most cases.

At the moment 447 people remain in isolation home while in the university hospital there are eleven hospitalized -same as the day before-, of them six are on the floor, two patients in Emergency Observation and three in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began, Ceuta has recorded 18,614 positive cases, with 145 deaths and 14,253 cured.