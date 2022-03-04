COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

What is the immunity that produces more antibodies? Vaccine or pass Covid?

Little more than two years have passed since the start of the pandemic with the first cases in China. ‘Officially’, the World Health Organization (WHO)declared the pandemic on March 11, 2020. And for a little over a year, in an unprecedented research exercise, the COVID vaccines reached the world.

In all this time, more than 423 million people worldwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, have been infected with coronavirus, with almost six million deaths. The arrival of vaccines represented an important advance in terms of immunity against the virus, creating some antibodies that are also obtained by contagion.

But how are more generated? It is a question that María Montoya, head of the group of Viral Immunology of the Margarita Salas Biological Research Centerdependent on the CSIC, in The country. “The short answer is we don’t know yet,” she begins. With the vaccines available so far, by focusing on SARS-CoV-2 protein SIt is the only one that our immune system sees.

On the other hand, through the infection, our body sees all the proteins when facing the virus directly. So immunity is first, “more complete because it detects any of the proteins of the virus. But what we don’t know for sure is whether it’s more effective or how long it lasts.”

Despite this immunity, both from the vaccine and from contagion, this does not mean that you can come into contact with the virus. reinfections can occur, although the data on hospitalizations are almost zero with the three doses given. “99% of people without other health complications that have passed through the ICU were not vaccinated or did not have the complete guideline“, says the CSIC expert.