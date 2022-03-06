COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

Margarita del Val indicates when Ómicron will put us in trouble again

The spread of the Ómicron variant in Spain put the health authorities on alert due to a drastic increase in the number of COVID infections, never recorded since the start of the pandemic. Next, the interterritorial councilmade up of the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities,re-imposed the obligation of the mask in outdoor spaces, a measure that was removed in February.

In addition, this imposition can also be overthrown in interior spaces due to the decrease in the incidence of infections accumulated in our countrywhich is below the 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. In the same way, Margaret of the Valleya doctor at the Severo Ochoa Molecular Biology Center, a virologist at the CSIC and an expert in epidemics, has shown your position on the use of facial protections in these spaceswhere he considers its removal to be “a social necessity” for Spain and confirms that its use has become “one of the aces up my sleeve” as a measure to contain the spread of Omicron.

When will there be a massive wave of COVID infections?

The expert in epidemics has predicted the moment in which Spain may face a wave of massive COVID infectionswhere he considers that it will occur in the autumn and winter monthsbecause it is a season where there is a increased record of respiratory diseasesbut it does not guarantee anything, since “If there were another variant, we don’t know what could happen”shares in the XI Cycle of Seminars ‘Advances in Biomedicine’, organized by the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Castilla-La Mancha (UCLM) in Ciudad Real.

Mainly, the virologist justifies that The improvement in the latest contagion records is due to the “maturity” that the Spanish have had “when it comes to exercising vaccination”as well as by the fact of having been infected with Omicron. “The Ómicron variant has hit us hard to infect many people, many more than those who are officially registered, it will allow Spain to extend the boom season, by having a high level of hybrid immunity,” he indicates.

In addition, ratifies that the use of the mask in interior spaces has served to reduce the levels of accumulated incidence, as well as the ventilation of closed premises. Thus, the elimination of the obligation to wear masks forces those responsible or workers of an establishment “Learn about CO2 regulators”to eliminate any propagation scenario.

“We can avoid being terribly cold in winter and tremendously hot in summer, if we learn to use CO2 meters, if we know better the appropriate HEPA filters or if they are reported and their manufacture and use are regulated,” explains del Val. .