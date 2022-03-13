COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

Triple A: the drugs that have reduced COVID mortality by 90%

March of the year 2020. The pandemic began to spread throughout the world. The images seen in China, with the construction of a hospital in record time to care for coronavirus patients, they soon moved to several European countries. Italy was one of the first affected and would soon also reach Spain. At that time, ignorance of the virus and lack of treatment meant that mortality was higher than today.

So, doctors tried to fight the disease with some treatments that could work, although without evidence: these are the cases of remdesivir, tocilizumab or hydroxychloroquine. Now, two years later, knowledge is much higher, some of these drugs have been discarded, others have shown their effectiveness and some specific ones against COVID have even been developed. They are antibodies, antivirals and anti-inflammatories.

“We know much better how the virus behaves, what type of disease it produces, which are the most vulnerable people to end up serious. That offers the opportunity to most appropriate treatments for each type of patient and in each situation because not everyone behaves in the same way”, admits Dr. Benito Almirante, spokesman for the Spanish Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology (Seimc) to 20 minutes.