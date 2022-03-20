COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

A renowned mathematician points out how the next few weeks can be in Spain

The current epidemiological situation has changed in just two months. While in January the cumulative incidence and positives for COVID-19 registered each day remained on the rise due to the Omicron variant, the current values ​​are lower.

Precisely as a result of the improvement, the Interterritorial Health Council formed by the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities they have relaxed most of the restrictions established months agoto the point that last February the face mask outdoors It ceased to be compulsory and the total capacity was recovered in outdoor and indoor sporting events.

At the moment, the mandatory use of the mask indoors is maintained, although the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, expressed that it will happen in the short term. “We have fewer and fewer cases and the incidence is only going down. It will no longer be mandatory when science and health professionals say soSánchez said in February. At the same time, several experts have opined on the end of the pandemic.

Changes will also be made to the count of cases. Government and Communities agreed limit the registration of each contagion by COVID, where only those cases considered serious and vulnerable due to the disease will be counted, as confirmed by Carolina Darias. It will start before the first quarter of 2023 and where other non-communicable diseases will also be included.

The data from the Ministry of Health, which were made public this morning, show that the overall incidence in Spain has increased due to increases in 15 territories since Tuesday. In these three days, the autonomous communities have reported 287 more deaths. Faced with this situation, the WHO issued a warning. “We continue to call everyone to get vaccinated,” said Tedros Adhanom, to remember that “the COVID-19 pandemic is not over“.

“It is not a health concern”

Regarding the evolution of the pandemic in the coming weeks, the mathematician Santiago García Cremades spoke. In statements made to ‘Antenna 3 News‘, made mention of the change in trend in terms of AI per hundred thousand inhabitants at seven days (211 cases according to the last report)while the data on admissions and deaths do not increase.

“It is not a worrying situation at the health level, but it is curious at the level of contagion. It is not at all worrying at the moment,” he said.

On the other hand, he declared to the aforementioned television channel that the stealthy Ómicron “does not have more serious symptoms” compared to the original Ómicron variant, and positively assessed the evolution of the pandemic both in Spain and in Europe. “We came from a fairly important drop. We are already controlling this virus. We have to go back to look at the daily datanot so weekly,” he defended.

Almost 25 million people, with the additional dose

The forecast made by this mathematician about the pandemic comes at a time when 92.5% of the adult target population has the complete vaccination schedule. What’s more, almost 25 million adults have received the additional dose, while 52.5% of children under 12 years of age have received a dose, and 32.5% of boys and girls have the complete guideline. In Spain, 93.5 million doses have been administered, according to Health.

As for the balance of infections, Spain has accumulated a total of 11.3 million infections since the pandemic began. On the last day, 64,597 infections were reported, while the AI ​​at 14 days is 445 cases.