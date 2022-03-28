COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

Half of the city of Shanghai confined due to regrowth

Shanghaithe most populous city in China with 24 million inhabitants, begins today a staggered confinement in two phases which will last until 5th of April to tackle the worst regrowth registered in the city since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Although it has been divided into two periods, it is the greater population confinement in an urban nucleus since the beginning of the health crisis and it is expected that the stoppage of the megalopolis also affects both the Chinese economy and the international economy for its status as a financial and logistics center.

The districts east of the Huangpu River -which divides the city- will go into confinement from this Monday and until April 1date on which it will be the turn of the districts located west of the river, until April 5.

During the quarantine, residents must stay in their homes and public transport, including taxis, will be suspended.

For control regrowthwhich left 416 symptomatic cases and more than 14,000 asymptomatic on Monday morning, the authorities will organize massive PCR testing campaigns in the districts that are confined to detect those infected.