COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

France ends the state of health emergency in the Caribbean islands

France will lift the state of health emergency at midnight on the Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, as well as in the rest of its territories groceries, the Overseas Ministry told AFP on Thursday. Given the progression of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the government had decreed this state on January 5 in Guadeloupe, French Guiana, Mayotte, Saint Martin and Saint Barthélemyand on February 2 in New Caledonia.

For its part, Martinique was in a state of health emergency since December 8 and the island of Meeting, in the Indian Ocean, from December 27. After raising it on March 2 in French Guiana and Mayotte, now it is the turn of the rest of the overseas territories. The government delegations in Martinique and Guadeloupe specified on Wednesday how the lifting of the most restrictive measures will be carried out:

Guadeloupe will end as of Friday the curfew and the obligation to wear a mask in public spaces. The health passport It will no longer be mandatory as of Monday. As of April 1, there will no longer be a curfew in Martinique, where restaurants and bars will be able to return to their usual opening hours. The mask will remain mandatory until April 9. Both islands will, however, maintain some measures such as mandatory vaccination for health personnel, the use of a mask in public transport and the presentation of the health passport in health centers.