COVID in Spain, live today: vaccines, Omicron, end of masks, quarantine…

Vaccination is still slow in Catalonia, where 41% of the population has 3 doses

The rate of vaccination continues to slow down in Cataloniawhere only 41% of the population have all three doses.

According to the vaccination data updated this Monday by the Department of Health, yesterday only 5,726 doses of the COVID vaccine were given, of which 273 were first doses, 3,915 second and 1,538 third.

The group most immunized with the three doses is that of institutionalized peoplesince 92.9% of them have received all three injections, followed by those over 80 years of age (88.4%) and those between 70 and 79 years of age (82.2%).

76.1% of people between 60 and 69 years old, 75.9% of health personnel, 69.2% of nursing home personnel and 54.5% of personnel considered essential have also taken three doses.

Among the youngest, only 28% of people between 40 and 44 years old have received all three doses, a figure that drops to 22.3% in the case of those between 35 and 39; 17.1% in those between 30 and 34 and 10.5% in those between 20 and 29.

Of the young people from 16 to 19 years oldjust a 3.3% have the third dose.

In total, in Catalonia, 81.7% of the population has taken one dose, 73% two doses, and 41% all three doses.s, with what Salut calculates, counting those who have had the disease and contracted defenses against the coronavirus, that a 78.6% of the population has the complete pattern. (Eph)