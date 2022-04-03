COVID in Spain, live: use of mask indoors, vaccine, Omicron, quarantine…

A prestigious epidemiologist predicts the arrival of a new variant

The epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, Oriol Mitjamaintains that in the coming months there may be a new variant of COVID-19 for which society is not prepared, although he does not know its seriousness.

Be alert to the speed with which the measures are being eliminated in Spain, and consider that the economy has won over health. In an interview given to The newspaperthe doctor has assured: “A new variant is expected to arrive, it will catch us with very low immunity, because it has been a long time since we received the last dose, and will cause a big wave”.

“The virus is replicating more than ever and invading Asia. Surely China will not be able to contain it. The coronavirus crisis cannot be shelved“, has added. And it is that, today, there is already a new threat in the world, omicron II, which has already generated a new wave in many places in Europe and has grown by 35% in Spain in the past week.

Mitjà appreciates possible the creation of a public pharmaceutical company as a mechanism to deal with future epidemics. He considers that this initiative would make it possible to put an end to clinical trials that would not only pursue commercial interests.