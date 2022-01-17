“Covid in the asymptomatic may be dead” / “In 7 days Omicron …”

Matteo Bassetti spoke to the microphones of “Oggi è unaltra giorno”, a Rai Uno program conducted by Serena Bortone. The director of the infectious diseases clinic of the “San Martino” polyclinic hospital in Genoa underlined in an audiovisual link that, in his opinion, we need to get out of the bureaucratization of the Covid: “A month before Christmas I said to go towards a simplification. The CDC in Atlanta has been very clear on the reduction of quarantines and we Italians also need a less complicated approach. Even for us doctors it is really difficult to extricate ourselves from all these rules, we have to evaluate these useless rules. For those who have three doses of the vaccine they are superfluous “.

Matteo Bassetti then focused on the concept of asymptomatic: “We we do not know if the virus that we find in the nose of the swabs is alive or already dead. Today that we have 82.5% of Italians vaccinated and we have a good 10% who have had the disease, we must understand that we are protected from the most serious forms. We need a different reasoning about asymptomatic people than we do with those who are symptomatic. If we didn’t dab all the Italians, we wouldn’t find many asymptomatic “.

MATTEO BASSETTI: “THE VIRUS WILL CIRCULATE MORE AND MORE”

In the continuation of “Today is another day”, Matteo Bassetti remarked that the Covid-19 pandemic will not end soon, on the contrary, the infections will tend to increase in the coming weeks: “The virus is overflowing and will circulate more and more. In 7 days the Omicron variant in Italy it will be 100% and is much more contagious than the Delta variant. It is clear that there are more positive people, but it does not mean that they are sick “.

The infectious disease specialist then recalled that he had asked to introduce the vaccination obligation in October-November 2021, which did not happen: “At San Martino we have over 80% of unvaccinated in intensive care. Without no vax we would have two hundred patients in intensive care throughout the beautiful country and it would be such a small number that we certainly could not speak of an emergency “.

