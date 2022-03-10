Covid in the hospital, after Medicine, Surgery also closes to visits from relatives

MESTRE – After Medicine second, also the Surgery of the Angel closes temporarily at visits from relatives, due to Covid. All this, while even in the province the virus gives some signs of recovery, after days with particularly favorable indicators, given that the number of infections has started to rise again, also reflecting on the total of currently positive ones.

THE DISCOVERY

Yesterday afternoon the Ulss 3 Serenissima confirmed that there is a second ward of the Mestre hospital that has access is forbidden from outside, due to the infections from Covid. In particular, it is a patient and two health workers. The direction of the Angel triggered the investigations according to protocol, subjecting all patients and staff to swabs in order to intercept any other infected. It’s the second time in less than a week. Just in recent days, in fact, it was the Second Medicine that “closed”. Here too, following a positivitythe screening from which four infected had emerged: two patients and two operators.

Prohibiting visits from the outside is therefore a remedy to be implemented immediately to prevent the virus from spreading further. Even in the case of Surgery, although the profile of the “typical” patient for this department is different from that of Medicine, the derogation from visiting relatives of more serious patients or patients in particularly delicate conditions is evaluated.

THE SITUATION

In the meantime, after many days of clear improvement in the pandemic, there are some signs of Covid recovery. The day before yesterday, at the provincial level (Ulss 3 Serenissima plus UIss 4 of eastern Veneto) the daily bulletin of Azienda zero of the Region reported 1,114 new infected of the day. The four figures had not been available for some time and only the day before the figure had stood at 381. Yesterday the new infected were 841, a little less, but now it is the currently positive box that moves, which in recent days was significantly dropped below the psychological threshold of ten thousand, but which has now increased from 9,257 three days ago to 9,384 yesterday. In the last four days there have been eight deaths, which in the total calculation of the more than two years of the pandemic make up 2,416. The Venetians infected, on the other hand, are 220,630 in all, practically one in four, with the healed at 208,708. The hospitalizations remain essentially stable, which are now 124, with three intensive therapies. These data are very far from the emergency of recent months, in particular from the peak that occurred after Christmas, but which also confirm that the pandemic is far from over and how much caution is still needed.

The two Ulss, meanwhile, continue their activities both in terms of screening, with the swabs that have been decreasing, and with vaccinations, which have also decreased and mostly concerning third doses, without being able to affect the percentage of no -vax, equal to about 16% of the assisted population. And without forgetting the ad hoc treatments against Covid ranging from “classic” monoclonal antibodies, which are a real therapy, to those of more recent adoption that have a preventive function.