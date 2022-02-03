Covid in the Marca, the Rt index collapses

The bulletin of Company Zero for the day of Wednesday 2 February, in the province of Treviso, a collapse of the Rt value, which is confirmed in steady steady decline and now stands at 0.86. The number of deaths due to Covid 19 also decreases, which today is being sent to the archive 5 people, of which three not vaccinated and the same number with one or more co-morbidities present. The ages of patients who have lost their lives range from 72 to 84 years. Instead, the number of infections is growing, which goes back to an altitude of 3,140, ​​bringing the total to 29,101. The general manager of the health care company Uls 2 Francesco Benazzi then announced that, from next February 15, most of the hospitals in the Marca should return to a normal situation and thus dispose of the queues for interventions and diagnostic visits that have been affected by the new wave of the virus.

On the vaccine front, Benazzi said that “we are practically scraping the bottom of the barrel.” «There is – he commented – a hard core of no Vax which are other than those who, on the vaccine, could have some doubts. The trend of the last few days shows that more and more first doses are being taken, a sign that the Government’s measures regarding the Green Pass and Super Green Pass are convincing doubters to get vaccinated. However, there remains a percentage of what I call “ideological no Vax”, with respect to which even the information and communication campaigns of the health care company have had no effect “.

The province of Treviso in fact shows the lowest level (78.2%) of people who have performed the cycle completor. In the next few days, at the request of the mayor, a “vax day” will be organized in Sernaglia.