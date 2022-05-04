Covid: in the Marche +1.347 cases, decreasing incidence, 5 deaths – Marche

(ANSA) – ANCONA, 04 MAY – There are 1,347 posts detected in the covid detected in the Marches on the last day, with the cumulative incidence rate falling to 695.94 (yesterday it was 723.92) per 100 thousand inhabitants. According to the bulletin of the Regional Epidemiological Observatory, the positives represent 34,% of the 3,961 diagnostic swabs, out of 4,727 total swabs. The province of Ancona is the one with the highest number of cases, 349, followed by Pesaro Urbino with 268, Ascoli Piceno with 237, Macerata with 235, stopped with 191, as well as 67 cases from outside the region. The infection circulates mostly in the age groups 25-44 years with 319 cases and 45-59 with 294, followed by 60-69 with 169. cases. There are 351 people with symptoms, 351 close contacts of positive cases, 311 domestic contacts, 18 postives in school training settings, for 287 cases epidemiological investigations are still in progress. The hospitalizations linked to covid in the Marche hospitals are 173, -1 compared to yesterday: patients in intensive care are 5 (unchanged from yesterday), those in semi-intensive care 51 (+2), those in non-intensive wards 117 (-3), the Marche Region announces, as well as 25 discharged. The occupancy rate of the beds in the intensive care units by covid patients is unchanged at 2.2%, down by 16.7% for the medical area.



Five deaths on the last day that bring the total to 3,855: 5 women, aged between 87 and 82, all struggling with previous pathologies, died. There are 17 people under observation in the emergency room, 97 guests in territorial structures. The positives to date (hospitalized and isolation) are 6,694, people in quarantine or home isolation 17,842, of which 444 with symptoms. The discharged (healed since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 439,175. (ANSA).

