Covid: in the Marche +716 new cases, +3 hospitalizations, one death – Marche

(ANSA) – ANCONA, APRIL 25 – There are 716 new covid cases in the last 24 hours in the Marche region, a figure that is affected by the ‘Sunday effect’, when fewer tampons are processed. The positives are 42.2% of the 1,695 diagnostic tests, out of a total of 1,974 total swabs. The incidence rate is 834.32 per 100 thousand inhabitants. According to the Regional Epidemiological Observatory which releases the data, the week ends with an increase of +921 cases / week, a growth rate of 7.9%.



Ancona remains the province with the highest number of infections, 181, followed by Ascoli Piceno with 179, followed by Macerata with 135, Pesaro Urbino with 104, Fermo with 80, as well as 37 cases from outside the region. The contagion circulates above all in the age groups 45-59 years with 215 cases and 25-44 with 177, followed by 60-69 with 83. Subjects with symptoms are 154, close contacts of positive cases 213, domestic contacts 157, while for 149 cases epidemiological investigations are still in progress. On the last day, covid-related admissions in hospitals in the Marche rose to 186, +3 on yesterday: patients in intensive care are 5 (-1), those in semi-intensive care 45 (+1), those in non-intensive wards 136 ( +3), compared to 31 resigned. The occupancy of beds in intensive care is 2%, in the medical area it rises to 17.9%. Only one death in the Marche on the last day, that of an 84-year-old from Camerino who brings the total to 3,827. There are 25 people under observation in the emergency room, 100 guests in the territorial structures. The positives to date are 7,010 (between hospitalized and isolation), people in quarantine or home isolation 20,013, of which 594 with symptoms. The discharged healed since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 424,618. (HANDLE).

