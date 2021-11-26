Covid, in the Netherlands everything closed from 5 to 5 in the morning. The announcement of Prime Minister Rutte, measures in force since 28 November

New anti Covid restrictions announced forHolland sno arrive. Starting from Sunday 28 November all venues and events will be closed from 5 to 5 in the morning. It is one of the measures to contain the infections announced at the press conference by the premier Mark Rutte. Essential goods stores, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, will remain open until 8pm. Sports will no longer be allowed amateur between 17 and 5. The distance of 1.5 meters will be mandatory for everyone aged 18 and over. The measures will be applied until 19 December. The situation will be reassessed on 14 December. Just today Amsterdam has also decided to introduce a ban on flights from southern Africa (Botswana, Swaziland, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe and South Africa), after the identification of the new Covid variant renamed Omicron by the WHO.

See also Covid, the German Air Force has begun the transfer of patients destined for intensive care

For days on the map of Europe, where the coronavirus has already caused over one and a half million victims, there is no longer any green regionIndeed, red is the prevailing color, which becomes dark in the central-eastern area, in the Benelux, the Baltics and Ireland. In Western Europe the most critical situation is confirmed in Germany, in France the government has extended the third dose for adults to 5 months after the second injection, but above all it has adopted a new crackdown on social contacts, in Austria two days ago the peak was reached in intensive care, over 600, never so many in 2021: a threshold sufficient to automatically trigger the lockdown, were it not that Vienna was ahead of its time in recent days.

Meanwhile the Spain returns to record a number of doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered within 24 hours similar to that of the busiest months of the vaccination campaign: in the latest official bulletin, published by the Ministry of Health with data dating back to yesterday, 453,367 more doses were administered than those of the day before. Most of these are extra doses given to people over the age of 70, frail people of different ages, or people vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson single-dose. Currently, 89.2% of people over 12 have completed the first course of vaccination (79.2% of the total population). 59.7% of the over 70s also received an extra dose. Of the nearly two million vaccinated with J&J, 19.5% were given the second dose of an mRna vaccine. The campaign to give an extra dose to people between the ages of 60 and 69 will also begin soon.