Covid in the Netherlands, hospitals are preparing for the black code: they will have to decide who to save

In the Netherlands, doctors are preparing to adopt the black code protocol in the event that the Covid situation becomes out of control: they will have to choose which patients to give intensive care places to.

The fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic is overwhelming violently too Holland. To the point that, after the increase in the number of infections and hospitalizations, hospitals are preparing to adopt the so-called “black code”, the maximum emergency protocol, implemented in 2020 by the KNMG Federation of Physicians and the Federation of Medical Specialists (FMS), which may have to become an option if the situation worsens.

This scenario would occur if there were no more beds available in intensive care and doctors would be forced to decide who to save. At the moment, local media point out, there is not yet this possibility, but the sudden increase in infections could soon represent a problem.

What does the Black Code protocol in the Netherlands provide?

Generally, doctors must act according to the protocol based on three ethical principles: equality, justice and the will to save as many lives as possible. And patients should be treated equally everywhere in the Netherlands. But, in the case of black code, things change. A patient’s medical status is no longer the most important factor. Some non-medical principles are then examined. When the emergency protocol goes into effect, doctors will continue to provide help to patients on a first-come, first-served basis, but if this becomes difficult, priority will be given to people who need to stay in the ICU for one time only. short period.

Again, priority will be given to the allocation of ICU beds health workers who have had risky contacts with Covid positives and who have not been able to protect themselves adequately due to the lack of protective devices. But doctors should also take into account the age of the patients. THE younger they should take precedence over the older ones.

The Covid situation in the Netherlands

Even Holland, like most of the European countries, from Germany to Austria, up to Romania and Bulgaria, is going through the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic with numbers never recorded before. The National Institute for Health (RIVM) last Thursday recorded a record of over 23,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours, up from the previous daily maximum of about 13,000 infections reached in December 2020. Badger vaccination of the adult population is 68.7% across the Netherlands, slightly above the European average, which is helping to keep the pressure low, but that could soon change. At least, this is the alarm of the country’s virologists.

The government in early November reintroduced the use of the mask mandatory in stores and a partial lockdown last weekend, including the closing of bars and restaurants after 20:00, which resulted in a series of protests. The riots, which started last Friday from Rotterdam, as well as in Amsterdam there were also in Enschede, Leeuwarden and Tilburg, according to local media. Protesters lit fireworks and vandalized private property. More than 100 people were arrested across the country and at least 12 people were injured during these three days of protests.

