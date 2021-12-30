Covid, in the Official Journal the green light for the use of the Merck pill

The AIFA determination with the methods of use and the conditions of administration of the Merck anti-viral pill for the treatment of Covid “in adult patients not hospitalized for Covid-19 with recent mild-moderate illness has been published in the Official Gazette onset and with concomitant clinical conditions that represent specific risk factors “.

“The prescription and treatment – it is established – must guarantee the administration of the product as early as possible with respect to the onset of symptoms and in any case no later than 5 days from the beginning of the same”.

The selection of the patient – as indicated by AIFA – is entrusted to general practitioners, doctors of Usca and in general to doctors who “have the opportunity to come into contact with patients suffering from recent onset Covid and with symptoms mild to moderate and to quickly direct them to the facility where the prescription and distribution of the drug is to be carried out and must comply with the criteria set by the CTS “.

The Merck Pill can only be prescribed to “physicians working within the facilities identified by the regions for administration”. The definition of the path through which patients eligible for treatment are identified – concludes the AIFA document – is “left to the provisions of the Regions and autonomous provinces”.

