Covid in the Piacenza area: a 90-year-old woman dies. The new infected are 96

A 90-year-old woman died in Piacenza and there are 96 new cases of contagion from Covid. Unchanged – compared to yesterday – the situation in intensive care.

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,268,538 positive cases have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 3,187 more than yesterday, out of a total of 10,837 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 5,268 molecular and 5,569 antigen tests quick. Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 29.4%. This is a value that is not indicative of the general trend given the number of swabs performed, which on holidays is lower than on other days and above all molecular swabs are made primarily on cases for which a positive result is often expected.

VACCINATIONS

The anti-Covid vaccination campaign continues. At 3 pm a total of 10,279,836 doses were administered; of the total 3,772,320 people over 12 who have completed the vaccination cycle, 93.9%. The third doses made are 2,736,981. The progressive count of the vaccine doses administered can be followed in real time on the portal of the Emilia-Romagna Region.

ADMISSIONS

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 39 (+1 compared to yesterday, + 2.6%), the average age is 67.6 years. As for the patients hospitalized in the other Covid departments, they are 1,085 (+52 compared to yesterday, + 5%), average age 75.1 years. On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 1 in Piacenza (unchanged from yesterday), 2 in Parma (unchanged); 4 in Reggio Emilia (-1); 2 in Modena (+1); 15 in Bologna (unchanged); 1 in the Imola district (unchanged), 2 in Ferrara (+1); 4 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 6 in Rimini (unchanged). No hospitalization in intensive care in the province of Forlì (like yesterday).

CONTAGIONS

The average age of new positives today is 42.1 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 855 new cases (out of a total of 262,459 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (418 out of 196,166); then Reggio Emilia (366 out of 140,010) and Ravenna (310 out of 116,771); then Ferrara (278 out of 87,692), Rimini (247 out of 123,470), Parma (213 out of 103,422), Cesena (180 out of 71,635); followed by Forlì (115 out of 59,823), Circondario Imolese (109 out of 39,177) and finally Piacenza, with 96 new positive cases out of a total of 67,913 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 47,331 (-747). Of these, people in isolation at home, that is, those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, total 46,207 (-800), 97.6% of the total number of active cases.

Healed and deceased

The total number of people healed are 3,928 more than yesterday and reach 1,204,978.

Unfortunately, there are 6 deaths:

1 in the province of Piacenza (a 90-year-old woman)

3 in the province of Reggio Emilia (three men, one of whom is 65 and the other two are 87)

1 in the Imola district (a 79-year-old man)

1 in the province of Ravenna (an 87-year-old woman).

There are no deaths in the provinces of Parma, Modena, Bologna, Ferrara, Forlì-Cesena and Rimini.

In total, there have been 16,229 deaths in the region since the beginning of the epidemic. Compared to the past few days, 3 cases have been eliminated, positive to antigen test but not confirmed by molecular swab