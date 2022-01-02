Covid, in the UK it is mandatory to wear a mask at school. Israel: “Fourth dose for over 60s 4 months after the booster”. France, meeting to take stock of essential services

Covid does not give up its grip in Europe and in the rest of the world and several governments are preparing new measures and started. In United Kingdom – where the Omicron variant is now dominant – in the last 24 hours they have been recorded 137,583 new cases of Sars Cov 2 infection and 73 deaths, down from 162,572 infections and 154 deaths the previous day, for a total of 13.2 million cases and almost 149 thousand victims. But 1,915 people have also been hospitalized in the last 24 hours, the highest number since last February. Cases are decreasing in Germany, where the lockdown of the unvaccinated was decided a month ago.

In British secondary schools, the compulsory mask is triggered, the institutes, which will remain open despite the resurgence of the pandemic. Next week all schools in the UK will reopen after the Christmas break and so far England was the only country where there was no mask requirement for students. Teachers, on the other hand, will be able to continue not to use them. The provision will remain in force at least until January 26th. Unions, meanwhile, have called for urgent action to limit the spread of the virus, warning that national examinations are at risk. And the government has announced that it will make 7,000 air purification units available to schools and universities.

Read Also Omicron, the analysis of six studies: “More chance of infecting the throat than the lungs”. The hypothesis that it may be less lethal

The government has also made it known that it is elaborating contingency plans in the event that hospitals, schools and other workplaces are affected by severe staff shortages. In fact, the public sector is preparing for absences between 10% and 15% of staff, while the number of people who are sick or in isolation is growing. 50% of the British population received the third dose, while the country has recorded a total of over 149,000 deaths from the virus, the second highest toll in Europe, after Russia.

In Israel, authorities have warned that one “Storm” of infections is hitting the country in these days: “We will probably see a doubling, then a doubling of the doubling”, “there will be tens of thousands of cases every day,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. He was echoed by the director general of the Ministry of Health, Nachman Ash, according to which due to the wave linked to Omicron the country could achieve herd immunity: but “the cost” will be “a large amount of infections” and “it’s not what we want, we want it to happen as a result of many vaccinated people.” Salman Zarka, of the government taskforce, stressed: “We have to be very cautious in light of the experience of the past two years, we have seen healed people who have become reinfected.” Tel Aviv has given the green light to the fourth dose of Covid vaccine for all over 60s after 4 months from the recall, as premier Naftali Bennet announced during a press conference.

Read Also Omicron, a US infectious disease specialist: “Most contagious virus in history”. Comparison with measles

Meanwhile, on Monday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex will have a meeting with ten ministers of his government to take stock of Omicron and how “ensure the continuity of essential public services“. “Hospitals, schools, public transport, administrations, the military, police stations and even companies in the energy sector” will be the affected sectors, the source stressed. This meeting will be attended by, among others, the ministers of Health Olivier Véran, of the Economy Bruno Le Maire, of the Interior Gérald Darmanin, of Education Jean-Michel Blanquer and of Labor Elisabeth Borne. Paris imposed on unvaccinated people arriving from United States self-isolation for 10 days under the supervision of the authorities. Those leaving the US must already provide a negative test dating back no more than 48 hours earlier and proof of vaccination, but the quarantine, so far, has lasted seven days without supervision. The new cases of Covid-19 in France have exceeded the quota 200 thousand for four consecutive days, powered by Omicron, while the government presses for Parliament to pass a law whereby only those who are vaccinated can enter places like restaurants and cinemas.

German health authorities have reported 12,515 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 52.5 percent less than on Saturday, according to the Robert Koch Institute. The incidence in the last seven days is 222.7 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach last Wednesday acknowledged, however, that there are difficulties in assessing the situation of the pandemic due to the “inaccuracy” of the data regarding the expansion of the Omicron variant in the country. Although in recent days the number of infections detected had plummeted.