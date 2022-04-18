Covid, in the US first reverse on reopening: the obligation to wear a mask indoors returns to Philadelphia

From today, the obligation to wear masks indoors returns to Philadelphia after the city in recent days recorded a peak in new cases of Covid-19. It is the first major city in the United States to re-impose the measure, which will apply to all indoor public places, including schools, businesses, restaurants and government buildings. The cases of Covid in Philadelphia have doubled in a week and now the average is 142 new infections per day.

Nationwide, cases are trending upward in more than half of the states, although the number is still relatively low. With an average of about 34,000 new infections per day, the daily rate in the US remains one of the lowest since mid-July.

Omicron never sleeps, fear of the virus returns to New York by Massimo Basile April 17, 2022





In New York, however, the health authorities are preparing to raise the alert level from “low risk” to “medium” as early as this week due to a new wave of infections driven by the two sub-variants of Omicron. Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan warned that cases are “steadily increasing” in five neighborhoods and advised New Yorkers to start wearing masks indoors again.

The commissioner also recommended those who left or saw their family during this Easter holiday to take a coronavirus test once they return. According to the latest data, which dates back to last Wednesday, the two variants of Omicron represent 80.6% of the new cases registered in the whole of New York State.