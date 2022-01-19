Covid in the Vatican, the two closest collaborators of Pope Francis are positive: quarantine for Parolin and Pena Parra

Two of Pope Francis’ main collaborators have been infected with the Coronavirus. The Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, deputy for general affairs of the Secretariat of State, are both positive, according to the press room. Cardinal Parolin also reported mild symptoms, while Archbishop Pena Parra is, for the moment, asymptomatic. Both have already received the booster vaccine and are currently in solitary confinement in the Vatican, in their respective apartments in which they reside. Their swabs gave positive results between Sunday and today. The Vatican has also recently tightened restrictions against Covid contagion. In particular, anyone without a valid Green pass that can prove the status of vaccination or recovery from the virus cannot access the workplace. Measure also valid for all external collaborators to the structures, including the staff of external companies, users and simple visitors. The new rules, signed by Parolin last December, also provide for the obligation of the Ffp2 mask in all closed places.

ANSA / RICCARDO ANTIMIANI | Cardinal Pietro Parolin

Featured image: Pope Francis and Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra

